Picking the Lions here is based solely on home-field advantage in a division game in which both teams are deserving of the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Fans of the losing squad that gets stuck with the No. 5 seed should know that all would not be lost with a bummer of a loss. No. 5 seeds have A) won at least one playoff game in 11 of the last 17 seasons; B) are 14-18 in wild-card games in those 17 seasons; and C) have gone on to win two Super Bowls in those 17 seasons (2007 Giants and 2020 Buccaneers). Lions 34, Vikings 33.