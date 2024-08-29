Minnesota Aurora launches new drive, aiming for 7,000 more team owners

“It’s a little bit like when my kids were in high school and they would complain about studying and I would say, ‘If you keep your grades up, you have all the choices in the world – but if your grades stink, you’ve absolutely minimized your opportunities,’” said co-founder Andrea Yoch. “And so what we want to do is stay strong and healthy so that we ... continue to have all the opportunities, and that could look like a lot of different things.”