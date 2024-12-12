A: I have cats, too, but I don’t allow them outdoors because of the terrible toll that cats take on wildlife. A conservation organization called the American Bird Conservancy has been promoting its Cats Indoors campaign for a number of years, and says that outdoor cats in the U.S. kill 2.4 billion birds a year. This is horrific and unsustainable, with many bird populations under a variety of threats, not just from cats. Many cat owners feel that cats must be free to hunt, but might be open to a gentle education campaign. There are other ways for cats to enjoy the outdoors, including inside from house windows, on a leash or in an outdoor catio. In the meantime, locate your feeders away from shrubs that cats might hide in and place fencing around the birdbath so they can’t lurk beneath. And I’d keep talking to that neighbor, emphasizing the toll that cats, a nonnative species, take on birds.