The best yellow paint colors, according to design pros

Slocum, co-author of the new book “For the Love of Renovating,” says he struggled to find just the right shade for his bedroom. “We tried many different iterations throughout the years, but we never really felt like it was our sacred space - a place that we can turn everything off and just relax,” he said. But during a trip to the United Kingdom last summer, he and his husband and business partner, Barry Bordelon, fell in love with a calming shade of yellow. “We really felt like this yellow was speaking to us.” They tried Farrow & Ball’s Duster - which he describes as an aged yellow, and similar to the one they experienced in England - on one wall, then another. “Then, next thing you know, we did a full drench.”