The best yellow paint colors, according to design pros

If you’ve been feeling sunny-side up lately - at least when it comes to your paint color choices - you’re not alone. Yellow is having a moment. “We’re going to start seeing yellow in the next year and a half, two years,” said Jordan Slocum, co-founder of the Brownstone Boys, a design and renovation firm in Brooklyn.
Today’s shades, though, are not the yellows of yore. “Years ago, I had a living room painted this kind of sunny yellow color, and I kind of abandoned it,” said Paula Wallace, founder of the Savannah College of Art and Design. Her current shade of choice is decidedly richer - an almost marigold hue that is “not too whimsical or flimsy.”
Slocum, too, went deep in his bedroom; his version of yellow whiffs at Dijon and is “really beautiful and calming.”
To do yellow right (no caution tape, daffodils or Easter chicks, please), designers suggest avoiding buttery shades that “drift into ’90s French country territory,” said Emily Vaughan, a designer in Bethesda, Maryland. Instead, try an earthier color.
And “make sure you get a sample,” says Slocum. “I don’t really believe in accent walls … but maybe just try one wall, see how you’re liking it, and then from there you can always continue it through other walls or do a full drench.”
Here, designers share their favorite modern yellows, ranging from creamy, pale shades to deeply saturated citrus hues.
Nugget by Sherwin-Williams
When a windowless basement home gym in Vienna, Virginia, needed a jolt of energy, designer Laura Hildebrandt opted to bring in a bit of sunshine of sorts on the ceiling. “I was really trying to think of how to bring in some natural light and make it interesting and not just four boring walls,” said Hildebrandt, the founder of Interiors by LH. Leaving the beams exposed helped, by making the ceilings feel taller. But the true wow moment came from a coat of Sherwin-Williams’s Nugget, inspired by a shade in some fabric in an adjacent room. “It’s a bright, sunny color,” she said. “I always try to make sure [a paint color] is something that is natural and can really be easily found in nature because our brains understand nature.”
Duster by Farrow & Ball
Slocum, co-author of the new book “For the Love of Renovating,” says he struggled to find just the right shade for his bedroom. “We tried many different iterations throughout the years, but we never really felt like it was our sacred space - a place that we can turn everything off and just relax,” he said. But during a trip to the United Kingdom last summer, he and his husband and business partner, Barry Bordelon, fell in love with a calming shade of yellow. “We really felt like this yellow was speaking to us.” They tried Farrow & Ball’s Duster - which he describes as an aged yellow, and similar to the one they experienced in England - on one wall, then another. “Then, next thing you know, we did a full drench.”