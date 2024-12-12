Gophers women’s basketball team bounces back to trounce Jackson State; top sub Taylor Woodson injured

Freshman guard Tori McKinney continued her strong play since stepping in as a starter for the injured Mara Braun. McKinney made six of seven shots, had four rebounds and four assists while tying her career high with 14 points. It was her sixth game in double figures in seven starts. Heyer scored 12 points. Grace Grocholski had nine points; Annika Stewart, Sophie Hart and Amaya Battle all had eight.