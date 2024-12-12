The Gophers women’s basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a one-sided, start-to-finish 81-43 victory over visiting Jackson State in a nonconference game at Williams Arena Wednesday night.
Gophers women’s basketball team bounces back to trounce Jackson State; top sub Taylor Woodson injured
Minnesota shot nearly 60% during a 20-8 start to erase a fresh loss to Nebraska, but guard/forward Taylor Woodson suffered a knee injury early in the game.
Very little about that was a surprise.
The Gophers (11-1) have yet to lose a nonconference game this season. Jackson (1-8) has now lost seven consecutive games. Minnesota dominated in almost every way, shooting 53.4% and holding the Tigers to 27.8%. They beat up Jackson State just about everywhere, especially in the paint (48-14).
Ten Gophers scored in the game.
While expected, it was still a needed bounce-back from Minnesota’s 84-65 loss in Nebraska in the Big Ten Conference opener Sunday.
“We watched film,” forward Mallory Heyer said of Sunday’s game. “I think the one thing that stood out was just our toughness. We needed to be tougher on both ends of the floor. Crashing the boards and finishing around the rim was a big key for us.”
The Gophers grabbed 45 boards, 14 on the offensive end. They hit 26 of 41 two-point shots.
“I think our young ladies rebounded, both literally and figuratively,” coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
Backup guard/forward Taylor Woodson went down because of a left knee injury late in the first quarter and was helped off the court. She returned from the training room to watch her team from the bench, though she had a pronounced limp. The extent of her injury wasn’t immediately known, but Woodson is a key reserve.
“Taylor got evaluated during the game and is getting re-evaluated now,” Plitzuweit said after the game. “I’m sure they’ll do some imaging on her knee and we won’t know, exactly, what it is until they see it.”
The Gophers also played without backup point guard Alexsia Rose, who was out while in concussion protocol.
Plenty of players picked up the slack.
Freshman guard Tori McKinney continued her strong play since stepping in as a starter for the injured Mara Braun. McKinney made six of seven shots, had four rebounds and four assists while tying her career high with 14 points. It was her sixth game in double figures in seven starts. Heyer scored 12 points. Grace Grocholski had nine points; Annika Stewart, Sophie Hart and Amaya Battle all had eight.
Jackson State’s Taleah Dilworth led all scorers with 17 points.
The 6-1 McKinney used her quickness to attack the rim, at times doing so with impressive speed. She was a team-best plus-41 in 27½ minutes of playing time.
Heyer made three of six shots, one of three threes while scoring in double figures for the second consecutive game and for the third time in four games.
The Gophers jumped out from the start, making nearly 60% of their shots in a 20-8 first quarter while holding the Tigers under 20%.
That 12-point lead swelled to 42-17 by halftime and to 65-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Heyer had five points in the first quarter. McKinney led the Gophers with six points in the second. Heyer and Annika Stewart both had five in the third.
Now the Gophers’ schedule will stretch out, The Gophers have one more nonconference game — against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20 — before their home Big Ten opener against Penn State Dec. 28. That will leave time for both studying for finals and practice.
“We have the longest break we’ve had all season coming up and we have a chance to focus on some basic, simple areas,” Plitzuweit said.
An All-American in gymnastics and the classroom, Mya Hooten's career nearly ended before it started — but two families came together for a life-changing leap of faith.