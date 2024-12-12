The 10 most notable Twin Cities area dance events of 2024

5. “Merges in March,” Arena Dances and Taja Will at the Cowles Center: This last presentation of the Cowles Center doubled as a send-off for the venue, bringing together two choreographers — Mathew Janczewski and Will — who each presented their own works and joined forces for a wildly celebratory group piece. Especially beautiful was Will’s solo piece, where not only her dancing but her gorgeous operatic voice was enjoyed by the audience.