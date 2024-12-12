The average U.S. household buys roughly 30 kilowatt hours of electricity a day. One Tesla Powerwall stores 13.5 kilowatt hours. But during an outage, people typically don’t need to keep everything running, Abazs said. Most people aim for enough energy to feed critical appliances like a freezer, a few lights or medical equipment like a CPAP machine, he said. Customers can pick and choose what they want to stay connected in an outage.