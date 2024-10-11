OK, that’s not entirely true, but it is true that there are a lot of high-profile Minnesotans out there. “This might be the most Minnesotans at the top of college soccer in a while, maybe ever,” said Matt Privratsky, the founder of EqualTimeSoccer.com, which covers women’s soccer in Minnesota. The site is currently tracking 122 Minnesotans who are playing Division I women’s college soccer across the country, and it remains the go-to source for the women’s game in the Upper Midwest.