All-Minnesota Girls Swimmer of the Year: Monticello’s Adalynn Biegler
This season, the sophomore set the state record in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 22.38 and 49.20 seconds, respectively, in the Class 1A state meet.
The magic within the sophomore was on display at the Class 1A state meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in November when she set the state record in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 22.38 and 49.20 seconds, respectively.
That feat makes Biegler the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Girls Swimmer of the Year.
“Some of my goals this year were the state records in both of those events,” Biegler said.
Edina’s Rachel Wittmer owned the state mark in the 50 freestyle (22.54) while Chanhassen’s Zoe Avestruz was the previous record-holder in the 100 freestyle (49.22).
“My times really dropped in both of those at the True Team state meet,” Biegler said. “That’s when I saw those records in my near future.”
Biegler always enjoyed the pursuit of chasing state records, even at a young age. Now, they just happen to be her own. Since the state meet, she has bettered both of those record-setting times. At the recent Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, N.C., she clocked in with personal best times of 22.27 in the 50 freestyle and 48.87 in the 100 freestyle.
“I was very surprised [and] happy with those times,” Biegler said. “That was really fun.”
Biegler broke 16 pool records, five meet records and three school records during her record-breaking season. She is the three-time state champion in both of her specialties.
“She is such a hard worker and sets her goals high,” said Stacy Biegler, Adalynn’s mother and swim coach at Monticello. “She is one determined person who is also a very humble individual and a team player.”
It was that team aspect that set the tone for her outstanding performance in the state meet. She swam the opening leg on Monticello’s victorious 200 medley relay team with a time of 1 minute, 47.51 seconds in the first event of the day.
“We didn’t win that race last year,” Biegler said. “It was fun to get that one this year as a team.”
The adrenaline rush carried over to her outstanding performances in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. And as far as her state records go — “It was an incredible experience,” Biegler said. “It’s an experience I want to live again.”
