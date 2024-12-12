Biegler always enjoyed the pursuit of chasing state records, even at a young age. Now, they just happen to be her own. Since the state meet, she has bettered both of those record-setting times. At the recent Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, N.C., she clocked in with personal best times of 22.27 in the 50 freestyle and 48.87 in the 100 freestyle.