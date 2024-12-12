Santa speaks! MOA’s jolliest St. Nick reveals how he deals with both the naughty and nice.

A: There was one family about two or three years ago with three boys, probably 12, 14 and 16, all sharply dressed. They looked like Boy Scouts. Each one of them wanted a new snow shovel for Christmas. Turns out that the family shovels snow for people who can’t do it themselves, so what they were really asking for was a way to help others. My eyes were tearing up. It’s not all kids. Last year, I had three adult men come through on different days. They all appeared to be on the spectrum and just wanted to visit with Santa. Sometimes there are girls’ nights out where they’ve had too many holiday glasses of wine.