Cadence was the older of the family’s two boys. He was into musicals, Converse sneakers and sweets, and he had worked at Larry’s Foods in Battle Lake for two years — the fifth generation of his family to work in a grocery store. He wanted to return home after studying technology at college (his nickname was “Tech Support”) and had mentioned building a house near his parents. The younger son, Clayton, a Battle Lake eighth-grader, has a rare genetic disorder that means he will never be able to live independently. Their parents always took comfort from the expectation that after they died, Cadence would be around to keep an eye on his brother.