A 27-year-old Fergus Falls woman died Friday afternoon after colliding with a boom truck just outside Ottertail, Minn., in Otter Tail County.
Woman killed in head-on crash with boom truck in northwestern Minnesota
The 27-year-old Fergus Falls driver was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash outside Ottertail.
The woman, traveling southbound in a 2004 GMC Envoy, was not wearing a seatbelt when she hit a boom truck, which was traveling northbound, on Highway 78, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The truck’s driver, 23-year-old Henry Francis Gibbs, of Battle Lake, was injured but not taken to a hospital.
A crash report notes that the road was wet. Deputies from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department, as well as local fire and rescue and Perham ambulance, responded to the incident.
The woman’s identity will be disclosed by law enforcement later on Saturday.
A 55-year-old woman from Sebeka died in a crash in Otter Tail County just over a week ago. On Thursday, two Pelican Rapids residents were hurt after a head-on collision in the county, as well.
Some are seniors awaiting an opportunity, many are juniors considering options, and a few are sophomores already identified as prospects.