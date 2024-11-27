A woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday in Otter Tail County in northwestern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota
The crash happened on Hwy. 10 in Pine Lake Township in Otter Tail County.
November 27, 2024 at 6:00PM
The woman, 55, of Sebeka, Minn., was headed north on Haberhan Road when she collided with a pickup truck headed east on Hwy. 10 about 2:40 a.m., the patrol said.
Her name has not been released.
Two adults and a teenager from Miles City, Mont., in the pickup truck were not injured, said patrol spokesman Lt. Michael Lee.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, which happened in Pine Lake Township between Perham and New York Mills.
No other information has been released.
