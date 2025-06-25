Twins pitching coach Pete Maki dissects ‘insane’ rough stretch for rotation

Twins pitching coach Pete Maki stopped in the Target Field dugout Tuesday, after watching bullpen sessions, to speak with reporters about what has gone wrong with the team’s pitching staff over the past month.
The length of Maki’s first answer spanned more than four minutes.
It’s hard to explain how Twins pitchers went from one of the best pitching staffs over the first two months of the season to suddenly one of the worst.
The Twins entered Tuesday with a league-worst 6.81 ERA over 21 games this month. They’ve allowed at least nine runs in seven of their last 13 games. They lost staff ace Pablo López to a shoulder injury at the beginning of the month, but that shouldn’t mean every other pitcher loses his way.
“We have very talented guys in the bullpen and rotation,” Maki said. “This is part of any season. Has it been bad? Yeah, it’s been bad, man. The run [lately] has been a little insane. The way to really evaluate that is each outing. What led to it today? My pitchers hear this a lot from me, ‘I’ll say what do you want back? The pitch choice or the execution?’ It’s always worth looking at those two things.”
Maki confirmed the Twins will likely employ more openers as a strategy to help their struggling starting rotation.
After spearheading a 13-game winning streak in May, Twins pitchers saw their walk rate spike in June, their strikeout rate drop and opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against them. There is no common denominator, Maki said, for all their issues.
“I know the fans and the media, they want a two- or three-sentence story about why this is happening,” Maki said. “The truth to that question is it’s like, all right, which game and which pitcher. There really is no one answer.”