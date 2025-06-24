Rotten June continues for Bailey Ober and Twins in 11-2 loss to Mariners

Bailey Ober thought he figured some things out with his pitching mechanics during his previous start, confident it was a sign he was closer to the way he’s typically pitched over the last couple of seasons.
Back to square one.
Ober allowed six runs in a nightmare third inning, and an abysmal month for Twins pitching continued in an 11-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in their series opener Monday at Target Field. Ober, who entered June with a 3.48 ERA, has yielded 27 hits and 23 runs over his last four starts.
The Twins have lost 10 of their last 11 games and they now own the fourth-worst record in the American League. It was the fourth consecutive game Twins pitchers gave up at least nine runs.
“Playing from behind is hard,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said before Monday’s game. “There’s no way around it. You can’t consistently do it. We didn’t really do that a ton for a long stretch of this season. The last few weeks, we’ve played behind.”
Seattle opened the third inning with a pair of singles from the bottom two hitters in its lineup, plus Carlos Correa committed a throwing error. After a run scored on a sacrifice fly, Julio Rodríguez rocketed a low changeup to the second deck in left field for a two-run homer.
The inning kept snowballing. Cal Raleigh started another rally when he hit an infield single, a broken-bat dribbler to the left side of the mound. Byron Buxton made a diving catch in center field, robbing Jorge Polanco of a potential double, but it was just a brief delay for the Mariners’ offense. Randy Arozarena hit a two-out single and Luke Raley crushed a three-run homer to center.
The Twins haven’t played many close games over the last three weeks. They’ve held a lead past the sixth inning in just three of their last 13 games, unable to effectively use their top relievers.