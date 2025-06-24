Twins

Rotten June continues for Bailey Ober and Twins in 11-2 loss to Mariners

Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober allowed six runs in the third inning, and Minnesota lost for the 10th time in the last 11 games.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 2:23AM
Twins pitching coach Pete Maki talks with pitcher Bailey Ober (17) and infielders in the third inning against the Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bailey Ober thought he figured some things out with his pitching mechanics during his previous start, confident it was a sign he was closer to the way he’s typically pitched over the last couple of seasons.

Back to square one.

Ober allowed six runs in a nightmare third inning, and an abysmal month for Twins pitching continued in an 11-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in their series opener Monday at Target Field. Ober, who entered June with a 3.48 ERA, has yielded 27 hits and 23 runs over his last four starts.

The Twins have lost 10 of their last 11 games and they now own the fourth-worst record in the American League. It was the fourth consecutive game Twins pitchers gave up at least nine runs.

“Playing from behind is hard,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said before Monday’s game. “There’s no way around it. You can’t consistently do it. We didn’t really do that a ton for a long stretch of this season. The last few weeks, we’ve played behind.”

Seattle opened the third inning with a pair of singles from the bottom two hitters in its lineup, plus Carlos Correa committed a throwing error. After a run scored on a sacrifice fly, Julio Rodríguez rocketed a low changeup to the second deck in left field for a two-run homer.

The inning kept snowballing. Cal Raleigh started another rally when he hit an infield single, a broken-bat dribbler to the left side of the mound. Byron Buxton made a diving catch in center field, robbing Jorge Polanco of a potential double, but it was just a brief delay for the Mariners’ offense. Randy Arozarena hit a two-out single and Luke Raley crushed a three-run homer to center.

The Twins haven’t played many close games over the last three weeks. They’ve held a lead past the sixth inning in just three of their last 13 games, unable to effectively use their top relievers.

“We have good bullpen arms,” Baldelli said. “I want to be able to hand those guys the ball with a good opportunity to go take a win home.”

Ober completed seven innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk, but he gave up seven hits and seven runs. He retired nine straight batters after Raley’s homer broke the game open, before he surrendered a solo homer to Dominic Canzone in the sixth inning.

Ober turned to watch Canzone’s homer to right field, then ran his right hand through his hair as Canzone trotted around the bases.

Related Coverage

Twins

Despite June swoon, Twins President Derek Falvey remains confident in roster

Sports

RandBall: In June, it’s been an embarrassment of embarrassments for Twins

Music

Country star Dustin Lynch will perform after Aug. 15 Twins-Tigers game

Back to the drawing board.

The Twins, meanwhile, stranded two runners on base in each of the first three innings. Ty France, a longtime Mariner, opened the second inning with a leadoff double, but righthander Bryan Woo struck out three of the next four batters.

Woo retired eight consecutive batters after a pair of one-out singles in the third inning, then lost his shutout in the sixth inning through back-to-back homers from Trevor Larnach and Correa. Larnach pulled an inside fastball just beyond the 23-foot-tall wall in right-center field for his 11th home run of the season, and his second homer against Woo.

Six pitches later, Correa lifted a 97-mph sinker toward the Mariners’ bullpen past the fence in left-center field. It was Correa’s first home run since May 30 in Seattle, snapping a homerless streak that stretched 71 at-bats.

Woo overpowered Twins hitters with his fastball, drawing whiffs on 14 of 24 swings against the 96-mph pitch. He struck out nine batters across six innings, allowing six hits and two runs.

The Mariners added four runs in the ninth inning against Twins reliever Joey Wentz, who was hit by a comebacker. Rodríguez hit a two-run double to left field, and Raleigh followed with a two-run homer, his 32nd home run of the season.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Rotten June continues for Ober and Twins in 11-2 loss to Mariners

card image

Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober allowed six runs in the third inning, and Minnesota lost for the 10th time in the last 11 games.

Twins

Despite June swoon, Twins President Derek Falvey remains confident in roster

card image

Music

Country star Dustin Lynch will perform after Aug. 15 Twins-Tigers game

Dustin Lynch performs first during the Luke Bryan Kick The Dust Up Tour at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis June 20, 2015. (Courtney Perry/Special to the Star Tribune)