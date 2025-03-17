A test of the newly established tie between GOP and DFL lawmakers in the Minnesota House came swiftly Monday after Rep. David Gottfried was sworn in.
Minnesota lawmakers take first votes with GOP-DFL tie in the House
Democratic Rep. David Gottfried was sworn in at the start of Monday’s House session.
Gottfried, a Democrat, took his seat after winning a special election last week for a Roseville-area seat that was left vacant when a judge ruled the previous office-holder did not live in the district. With Gottfried in the House, the GOP and DFL each hold 67 seats.
In its first major debate after Gottfried was sworn in, the House rejected legislation that would propose a constitutional amendment requiring the state to return tax revenue to Minnesota taxpayers in the event of a projected budget surplus. Voters would have had to approve the amendment for it to take effect.
The bill, co-sponsored by 31 Republicans, failed by a 67-67 vote along party lines. Legislation needs 68 votes to pass.
About the bill
Urging fellow lawmakers to vote for the bill, Rep. Wayne Johnson, R-Cottage Grove, asked, “Do we stand with the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota?”
“This bill ensures that instead of growing government, we give relief to families that need it most,” Johnson said.
Budget forecasters project Minnesota will have a surplus of $456 million in the next two years, but for the 2028 and 2029 budget cycle, the state faces a $6 billion deficit.
Democrats called the bill ill-conceived and said it would not offer tax relief to renters or individuals with low incomes.
“It cuts out the very lowest income Minnesotans,” said Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis. “It cuts out the people who need help the most.”
Ahead of the House’s Monday afternoon session, House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman called the legislation “another bill that will fail and another partisan waste of time.”
House’s new member
Gottfried’s swearing-in brings the Minnesota House back to full force. The 40B seat had sat vacant since Curtis Johnson, a Democrat, resigned following a court ruling that found he did not live in the district.
The vacancy gave the GOP a one-vote edge in the House, allowing Republicans to bring controversial bills to the floor, including legislation to restrict abortion, ban trans girls from participating in girls sports and enact a “stand your ground” law.
House DFL Floor Leader Jamie Long said before the House session that Democrats were “ready and willing” to work in a bipartisan manner for the remainder of the session. He said he wasn’t sure what the House accomplished in the last couple of months “other than putting up a bunch of bills that were unpopular with Minnesotans.”
“So here we are, though, back where we could have started,” Long said.
Gottfried’s district heavily favors DFL candidates. Johnson won the seat with 65% of the vote. Gottfried defeated the same GOP opponent months later with more than 70% of the vote in the highest-turnout special election in at least a decade.
In a statement following his swearing-in, Gottfried said it was a good day for the Roseville and Shoreview communities “who will now have a voice in the Minnesota House.”
“I look forward to working with our community, my new legislative colleagues and everyone that has the shared goal of building a Minnesota where life is more affordable, where we stand against the chaos coming from the Trump administration and where all our neighbors can thrive,” he said.
The tie in the House will force GOP and DFL lawmakers to work together to pass anything. Though Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth will still lead the chamber, Republicans and Democrats will be equally represented on most legislative committees. GOP and DFL co-chairs will lead committees.
Demuth was hopeful members of both parties could work together for the remainder of session, which adjourns in May.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us,” Demuth said. “Now, check back with me in April and the end of May, but I’m really hopeful we can get the work done for Minnesotans.”
