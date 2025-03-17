Politics

Minnesota Supreme Court tosses out GOP recall petitions against DFLers for House boycott

The court found the petition didn’t meet a “serious malfeasance or nonfeasance” standard in law.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 17, 2025 at 10:25PM
Democrats didn't show up for the first few weeks of the 2025 session to avoid Republicans taking control of committees and the speakership. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Supreme Court has tossed out more than two dozen Republican-led petitions attempting to recall House DFL members who boycotted the first weeks of the 2025 legislative session.

The decision released Monday dismissed 29 petitions against DFL members all at once, saying their actions didn’t meet a “serious malfeasance or nonfeasance” standard that’s needed to initiate a recall election.

Sixty-six Democrats boycotted the first weeks of the session to prevent Republicans from getting the 68 votes needed for a quorum in the chamber, which would have allowed them to take over the speakership and committees in the House.

The House returned to a 67-67 tie on Monday, but for weeks Republicans had a one-vote advantage in the chamber after a judge ruled DFLer Curtis Johnson didn’t live in the district he was elected to represent.

Republicans walked away from negotiations with DFLs after the Johnson ruling, triggering the power struggle between the two parties.

State Republican leaders initiated the recall petitions to put pressure on DFLers to return to the Capitol, alleging that their failure to show up “caused the House to be unable to transact business” and the members “failed to perform the basic requirements of [their] office.”

The party initially missed a self-imposed deadline to turn in the petitions to the Secretary of State’s office due to misfiled paperwork. The Secretary of State turned the petitions over to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which must determine if there are valid grounds for recall.

Democrats and Republicans eventually struck a deal share power in the chamber and all members returned to the House floor on Feb. 6.

“This allegation as to the seriousness of any nonfeasance is conceded to no longer exist; a quorum has been created, and the legislative process is currently operating,” read the ruling signed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson.

DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said Hudson “made the right decision in dismissing Republicans’ frivolous recall petitions.”

“Now that the Minnesota House is tied 67-67 and operating under a power-sharing agreement, we hope Republicans will finally abandon their political games and work with us on a bipartisan basis to do the work voters sent us here to do,” she said.

Related Coverage

Politics

Tracking the top issues at the Minnesota Legislature in 2025

Elections

Why the big turnout in the Minnesota House special election in the east metro?

News & Politics

Minnesota House returns to work for first time in 2025

The state Legislative Reference Library has no record of a Minnesota legislator ever being subject to a recall election. The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed previous recall petitions.

If the Supreme Court had allowed the petitions to proceed, Republicans would have still faced a lengthy process to recall members.

about the writer

about the writer

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Minnesota Supreme Court tosses out GOP recall petitions against DFLers for House boycott

card image

The court found the petition didn’t meet a “serious malfeasance or nonfeasance” standard in law.

Nation

Trump administration says South African ambassador has to leave the US by Friday

card image

Nation

Chuck Schumer postpones book tour amid liberal criticism over spending vote

card image