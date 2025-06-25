Brooklyn bumps Minneapolis out of No. 1 city for biking spot

Minneapolis lost the coveted title of No. 1 big city for bikes to Brooklyn, New York, according to an annual report released by transit nonprofit PeopleForBikes. St. Paul ranked No. 6.
While it was just a slight drop for the City of Lakes, Alex Schieferdecker, an urban planner specializing in bicycle and pedestrian transportation for the city of Minneapolis, said a methodological switch may have bumped the City of Lakes out of the top spot.
Brooklyn became, for purposes of bike-ranking, its own city.
“If Brooklyn was its own city last year, it would have beaten us as well,” said Schieferdecker, who grew up in New York City. “So our ranking really didn’t change, just the way they were counting cities did.”
These rankings take stock of how safe and easy it is to get to residences, work, recreation facilities and essential services like grocery stores by bike.
Schieferdecker pointed out that Minneapolis’ score improved overall from last year. That reflects ongoing projects like adding protected bike lanes alongside street construction, he said.
“An example of that occurring right now is Hennepin Avenue south of downtown and through the Uptown area,” he said. “We are fully rebuilding the street from Lake to Franklin. Every year there are a few projects like that, as we go and work on various streets.”
The rankings also include a map showing stressful biking conditions.