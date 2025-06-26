Rural farm owner pleads for return of stolen baby goat

On a pasture just east of Mankato, Mark Bisch’s farm and petting zoo has been a sanctuary for animal lovers for half a decade.
Goofy Goat Farm in Madison Lake has been open and free to visitors since the pandemic. Over an average summer usually about a thousand visitors roam the grounds and feed treats to the farm’s 200 goats, four donkeys, three ponies and three sheep.
But this week, Bisch says at least one of those visitors took advantage of his rural, trusting nature to steal a week-old baby goat.
In a post on Facebook this week, he asked people to call him with tips on finding the goat, and said if someone returns the kid, there will be no questions asked.
“That was our big concern, getting it back alive, but that’s not looking very good now,” Bisch, 63, said Thursday.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, as the last of the day’s visitors were making their way out, the farm’s caretaker saw someone unusual, Bisch said.
A woman and man were holding one of the animals. This on its own wasn’t unusual, but their actions afterward sparked suspicion.
The pair allegedly walked briskly out past the gates and then got into their white Chevrolet Trailblazer, before speeding off, Bisch said.