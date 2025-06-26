Mankato

Rural farm owner pleads for return of stolen baby goat

Week-old kid said to be taken from Goofy Goat Farm.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 5:09PM
The owner of a goat farm near Mankato says a baby kid (not the one pictured) was stolen Tuesday and is looking for tips. (courtesy )

On a pasture just east of Mankato, Mark Bisch’s farm and petting zoo has been a sanctuary for animal lovers for half a decade.

Goofy Goat Farm in Madison Lake has been open and free to visitors since the pandemic. Over an average summer usually about a thousand visitors roam the grounds and feed treats to the farm’s 200 goats, four donkeys, three ponies and three sheep.

But this week, Bisch says at least one of those visitors took advantage of his rural, trusting nature to steal a week-old baby goat.

In a post on Facebook this week, he asked people to call him with tips on finding the goat, and said if someone returns the kid, there will be no questions asked.

“That was our big concern, getting it back alive, but that’s not looking very good now,” Bisch, 63, said Thursday.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, as the last of the day’s visitors were making their way out, the farm’s caretaker saw someone unusual, Bisch said.

A woman and man were holding one of the animals. This on its own wasn’t unusual, but their actions afterward sparked suspicion.

The pair allegedly walked briskly out past the gates and then got into their white Chevrolet Trailblazer, before speeding off, Bisch said.

The next morning, they noticed the newborn had gone missing. The stolen female, one of only four or five on the farm with blue eyes, was also one of the most valuable, worth around $450.

Bisch suspects the theft was no random act of fancy.

“Blue eyes are very sought-after in the goat world,” he said. “That part of it makes me believe that they knew what they were doing.”

Bisch says he didn’t want to call the police and doesn’t want anybody arrested. At this point, he just hopes the people who have his kid know how to care for it.

He has a message for whoever has his goat: to feed her six to eight times a day, an ounce or two of milk at a time for this stage of her life, and to be careful not to let her eat too much or she will die.

Goats are very social animals, he said, so the baby goat, wherever she is, will need some friends. Bisch said the kid’s mother has been calling for her.

Bisch said he’s not going to let this incident change how much he trusts his guests. He said his farm doesn’t have a front desk where people have to check in. Usually he’ll see people wandering around. And the pasture doesn’t have cameras, as the world has enough surveillance, he said.

“I’m not going to let it wreck it for everybody else,” he said.

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

