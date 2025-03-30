Minn. communities hope bonding bill will address infrastructure needs

When Minnesota lawmakers adjourned last year without passing an infrastructure plan, Hastings officials had to find another way to pay for the crushing cost of ridding the city’s drinking water of forever chemicals.
They raised water rates for the east metro community by 10% in January. City Administrator Dan Wietecha said if Hastings doesn’t get state support, it may have to keep increasing bills — between 8% and 12% this summer, 37% in 2026, 33% in 2027, 17% in 2028 — to finance the ongoing cost of addressing the water pollution.
All told, Wietecha said, the community could see water rates rise 2.5 times compared to 2024 by the time it finishes constructing new water treatment facilities.
“We’re going to just get pounded year after year,” Wietecha said.
Hastings hoped to receive money for its projects from the state last year, but the Legislature did not pass an infrastructure bonding package before lawmakers left St. Paul in May. The Dakota County city and others across the state were left without support for a host of projects and are hoping for better results this year.
All told, local governments across Minnesota requested $2.9 billion for projects from the bonding bill. State agencies requested $4.7 billion. Projects ranged from a new Mankato lab for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and a new jail for Beltrami County to the removal of lead water pipes and improvements for bridges and recreational areas across the state.
Lawmakers were hearing “some pressure from our communities,” said Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater.
“And rightly so,” she added, “because they do need help, and we are trying to get them that help.”