The Minnesota Legislature passed a big cannabis bill. Here’s what’s in it.

Still up in the air is a proposed increase of the state’s tax on sales of cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid products from 10% to 15% that was included in an agreement between Walz and leaders in the Minnesota House and Senate. The tax hike could be part of budget negotiations ahead of an expected special session, though it faces opposition from DFL Sen. Lindsey Port, a co-author of the cannabis bill, as well as Senate Republicans and many advocates.