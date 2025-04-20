State lawmakers propose reforms to boost accountability of charter schools

State lawmakers have introduced 22 proposals to bolster accountability and transparency in Minnesota’s troubled charter school sector, but legislative leaders said more significant reforms probably will not happen until 2026.
Although charter schools were created to produce better educational outcomes, most fail to deliver on that promise. A 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune investigation — the result of months of examining documents, analyzing data and interviewing more than 100 people — revealed that just 13 charter schools have consistently exceeded the state average in math and reading proficiency.
“There is still some work to be done next year, but I think we did a great job this year taking care of some of the issues the Star Tribune brought to your readers’ attention in your series,” said Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, an Eden Prairie Democrat who sponsored many of the provisions as chairman of the Senate Education Policy Committee.
Unlike other states that have had more success in this area, Minnesota turned the job of regulating charter schools to outside organizations, including 10 nonprofits that oversee all but three of Minnesota’s 173 charter schools. Two public school districts also oversee a handful of schools.
Those nonprofits have taken vastly different approaches to their regulatory responsibilities. Some have made it easy for failing charter schools to remain open by overlooking consistently low test scores and other problems. Other authorizers have rigorously enforced the goals contained in charter school contracts and closed schools that consistently underperformed.
“We don’t want to see the bad actors continue,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, co-chair of the House committee on education policy. “That is not in the best interests of the students or their families. So we need to delve into it more.”
So far, however, Republicans have blocked most of the Democratic proposals in the Senate from advancing in the House, said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, the other co-chair of the House education policy committee.
The House is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, which means there has to be bipartisan support for any proposal to make it out of committee. Jordan said Republicans have supported just one charter school measure in the House.