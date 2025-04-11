State threatens to terminate nonprofit that oversees 16 charter schools in Minnesota

In a rare rebuke, the Minnesota Department of Education is threatening to terminate a nonprofit’s authority to regulate charter schools for the state after a series of oversight failures showed the organization lacks the capacity to act as an authorizer, records show.
In a March 27 letter obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, state officials criticized Pillsbury United Communities of Minneapolis for failing to address problems at nine of the 16 schools it oversees.
Two of the schools were the subject of prior investigations by the Star Tribune as part of broader coverage of Minnesota charter school oversight problems: LoveWorks Academy for Arts, which shut down last year after Pillsbury United revoked its charter, and Minnesota Internship Center, which has been plagued by fraud, abysmal test scores and financial problems.
In the letter, the Education Department said Pillsbury United should have moved faster to deal with problems at LoveWorks, which failed to address weaknesses first identified by the authorizer in 2008, records show.
This is the first time the department has threatened to terminate any of the nonprofits that oversee Minnesota’s 173 charter schools for oversight failures, according to a Star Tribune review of prior corrective action cases. The Education Department has terminated just one authorizer, and that organization — ejected for a deficient renewal application — supervised two of the best charter schools in Minnesota.
Donald Allen, LoveWorks’ most recent executive director, told the Star Tribune in 2024 that the school should have been shut down more than a decade ago. But he said Pillsbury United killed LoveWorks with kindness, lowering its standards instead of holding the board accountable for poor performance.
The Education Department said Pillsbury United will not be able to charter any additional schools, expand existing schools or accept transfers from other authorizers until it deals with dozens of deficiencies.
The nonprofit’s authority to act as an authorizer could be terminated if it fails to meet deadlines this spring for addressing the problems, the Education Department said in the letter obtained by the Star Tribune through a public records request.