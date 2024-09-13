Most Minnesota charter schools are failing to make good on their promises

The Minnesota Department of Education does not include academic proficiency when evaluating charter schools, and financial oversight of these taxpayer-supported schools is almost nonexistent. At least 18 charter schools closed after allegations of fraud or other misconduct on the part of employees. Dozens of other charters, plagued by financial mismanagement, have closed over the past three decades, including four failures this year alone. Some of those schools closed in the middle of the year, forcing students and their parents to scramble.