Twin Cities charter school fraud took place under direction of school’s current leader, former employees say

In 2024, just 4% of MNIC’s students regularly attended school, well below the state average of nearly 75%, and amounting to one of the lowest attendance rates in the state. None of its students were proficient in math, and just 12% were reading at grade level. The school also has one of the lowest graduation rates, with about 5% of seniors receiving their diplomas in 2023, down from 21% in 2019.