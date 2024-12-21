Politics

Flawed contract reviews anchor oversight of Minnesota’s troubled charter school sector

Nonprofits routinely overlook violations and award new contracts despite academic failures, according to a new Minnesota Star Tribune review of more than 200 charter school evaluations.

By Jeffrey Meitrodt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 21, 2024 at 1:30PM
Students take buses home after school at LoveWorks Academy for Arts in May. The Minneapolis charter school was forced to close this year after failing to address weaknesses that were first identified 16 years ago, records show. (Leila Navidi)

Here are the key findings of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s new review of more than 200 charter school evaluations:

  • Overlooking academic problems: About 75% of the contracts were renewed despite reviews showing charter schools failed key academic goals, often by large margins.
  • Lack of standardization: Each authorizer creates its own criteria for grading performance. A few authorizers set the bar high for academic achievement and penalize schools that fail to make the grade. Other authorizers set the bar low and overlook even extended periods of underachievement.
  • State oversight is minimal: The Minnesota Department of Education reviews each contract for compliance with state laws, and it found problems in 80% of the renewals. But MDE has never sanctioned an authorizer for poor oversight.
  • Inherent conflict of interest: In Minnesota and 13 other states, authorizers are paid fees for each charter school they oversee, which may create an “inappropriate incentive” to renew contracts for “low-quality charter schools,” according to the National Association of Charter School Authorizers.
about the writer

about the writer

Jeffrey Meitrodt

Reporter

Jeffrey Meitrodt is an investigative reporter for the Star Tribune who specializes in stories involving the collision of business and government regulation. 

See More

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Senate review of Supreme Court ethics finds more luxury trips and urges enforceable code of conduct

card image

A nearly two-year investigation by Democratic senators of Supreme Court ethics details more luxury travel by Justice Clarence Thomas and urges Congress to establish a way to enforce a new code of conduct.

Politics

Shutdown saga exposes new fault lines for Speaker Johnson and tests his grip on the gavel

card image

Politics

Biden signs bill that averts a government shutdown and brings a close to days of Washington upheaval

card image