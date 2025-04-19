Some Minnesota charter school leaders break rules to benefit themselves and avoid scrutiny

The charter school evaluations that the Minnesota Star Tribune obtained from the Minnesota Department of Education for this story are available for you to read and search through.There are often multiple documents for each charter school. Click on the label on the right called “Most Recent” to only see the most recent evaluation for each school. In most cases, the evaluation is included in the same document as a contract, which might be hundreds of pages long, and you may have to scroll to the end of the contract before you’ll find the evaluation.