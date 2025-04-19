Some Minnesota charter school leaders break rules to benefit themselves and avoid scrutiny

This is the last investigation in an occasional series by the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2024 and 2025 on oversight issues of Minnesota charter schools.
Charter schools receive more than $1 billion a year from taxpayers, but the people who run and oversee these schools often act more like members of a private club than stewards of a public school, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune review of recently released records from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).
Administrators have put family members and other insiders on the payroll despite hiring rules and conflict-of-interest provisions set up by regulators that prohibit such arrangements.
Parents and teachers have been barred from speaking at public school board meetings, and staff members who have complained about their treatment have been publicly embarrassed.
Board members at multiple schools have gone into closed session to negotiate contracts with school leaders in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Law, while many leaders have gotten their contracts extended without going through any of the required reviews.
School board elections have been conducted without proper notice, resulting in few voters and sometimes no challengers to incumbents who have been in power for years.
Altogether, 53 of 91 compliance reviews conducted in the past five years documented significant governance problems in Minnesota’s charter school sector, with 18 of those reviews turning up repeat violations, according to a Star Tribune review of contract evaluations conducted by nonprofits that regulate charter schools on behalf of the state.
Thirty-two of those schools were cited for open meeting violations, including one school that held all of its board meetings virtually and another that locked its doors during board meetings, preventing the public from attending. State law requires most public entities’ meetings to be open to the public, except in limited cases.