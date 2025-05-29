Duluth

Red alert: Air quality warning issued for northeastern Minnesota

Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in Cook, Lake, St. Louis and Carlton counties.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 11:47AM
The MPCA has issued an air quality alert covering the northeastern corner of the state for Thursday and Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada is blowing into northeastern Minnesota, and it’s making the air unhealthy to breathe.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday for Lake, Cook, St. Louis and Carlton counties. Cities impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, and the Tribal Nations of Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

A second push of smoke from from fires burning in Manitoba and Saskatchewan will be transported into Minnesota Friday and may impact a larger area of the state, the MPCA said. Additional alerts may be issued, the agency said.

Thursday’s warning means air will reach the unhealthy range, or red on the agency’s five color-coded scale ranking air quality. Red is in the middle on scale with yellow and orange below and purple and maroon above and signaling even worse air.

With the red alert, the air could look hazy and reduce visibility. The pollutants could cause anybody to experience symptoms such as irritated eyes, nose and throat, coughing, chest tightness or shortness of breath, the MPCA said.

People with conditions such as lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, COPD, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, the National Weather Service said.

Both agencies ask the public to reduce or refrain from activities that contribute to air pollution, including outdoor burning and reduce vehicle trips and idling as much as possible.

The Weather Service also advises people to keep windows closed to keep smoke from entering homes and businesses.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Duluth car-living site shut down as neighbors appeal permit

card image

The City Council will affirm or reverse a Planning Commission decision to grant the permit June 5.

Duluth

Red alert: Air quality warning issued for northeastern Minnesota

card image

Duluth

Duluth tenants want faster repairs. City officials instead call for more tenants’ rights education.

card image