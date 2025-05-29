St. Paul police investigating a homicide on the city’s West Side

St. Paul police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the West Side, marking the city’s fourth homicide of 2025 and the first involving a gun this year.
Police are looking for a suspect but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening. There was no threat to the public, they said.
According to the police, the victim was admitted to Regions Hospital on Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound in the torso. Despite steps taken to save the man, he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.
The man’s identity will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner confirms the cause of death.
Police believe he was shot in an apartment building in the 600 block of Stryker Avenue. Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said the victim was a relative of the building’s residents, but police have not yet determined if he lived there. Vixayvong said the victim knew the suspect, but he declined to say how the two knew each other.