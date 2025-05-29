St. Paul

St. Paul police investigating a homicide on the city’s West Side

A man died Wednesday at the hospital shortly after arriving with a gunshot wound.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 1:50AM
St. Paul Police Department (St. Paul Police Department)

St. Paul police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the West Side, marking the city’s fourth homicide of 2025 and the first involving a gun this year.

Police are looking for a suspect but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening. There was no threat to the public, they said.

According to the police, the victim was admitted to Regions Hospital on Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound in the torso. Despite steps taken to save the man, he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

The man’s identity will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner confirms the cause of death.

Police believe he was shot in an apartment building in the 600 block of Stryker Avenue. Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said the victim was a relative of the building’s residents, but police have not yet determined if he lived there. Vixayvong said the victim knew the suspect, but he declined to say how the two knew each other.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

St. Paul police investigating a homicide on the city’s West Side

card image

A man died Wednesday at the hospital shortly after arriving with a gunshot wound.

Frost

Minnesota Frost celebrate second Walter Cup with downtown St. Paul parade and party

card image

St. Paul

St. Paul police overtime spending worries City Council

St. Paul Police Commander of Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter emerge from Carter's office before Axel was confirmed as the new police chief by city council Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at St. Paul City Hall in St. Paul, Minn.. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com