St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter celebrates drop in gun violence, pledges to fight Trump administration

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter pointed to a drop in gun violence and progress in repaving city streets during his annual State of the City speech on Monday and said he wanted St. Paul to be a national example of how cities can thrive.
St. Paul has had no gun-related homicides this year, Carter said, crediting the St. Paul Police Department’s new nonfatal shooting unit, which has focused on preventing “cycles of retaliation” that drive gun violence, he said.
“As of April 11 we’ve seen a 73% drop in nonfatal shootings and zero, I said zero, gun-related homicides this year.”
Here are four other takeaways from Carter’s speech:
No cooperation with ICE
Carter underlined St. Paul’s pledge to not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Our police officers will not become federal immigration agents,” Carter said, to sustained applause.
Carter said St. Paul would continue to be part of lawsuits against the Trump administration, such as the sanctuary city lawsuit the city joined in February, but said he wanted St. Paul to focus on working for St. Paulites, not against President Donald Trump’s administration.
“We will keep fueling our movement with love for one another, not hatred for someone else,” he said.