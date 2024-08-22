CHICAGO – Gov. Tim Walz thanked the Minnesota delegates at the Democratic National Convention for helping him become the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and turned their attention toward Vice President Kamala Harris, who will take the stage Thursday night.
Minnesota delegation elated after Tim Walz’s speech at the DNC
On final day of the Democratic National Convention, attention will turn to Vice President Kamala Harris as she formally accepts the party’s nomination for president.
“We’ve got an incredible, transformational leader in Kamala Harris,” Walz said.
The delegation jumped from their chairs and hoisted cell phones to take videos of the governor as he thanked Minnesotans for reaching out during his lightspeed ascent to national political stardom.
“Thank you to everybody in this room,” Walz said. “Thank you for wrapping your arms around our family.”
Minnesota pride overflowed the morning after Walz’s speech.
Over a breakfast that included buckets of Sweet Martha’s cookies as the State Fair kicked off back home, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, his voice a little hoarse but still loud, led the state’s delegates chanting “Minnesota! Minnesota!” and “Coach Walz! Coach Walz!”
“Holy buckets, you guys. Tim Walz!” said Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, joking that she thought the delegation had run out of “woos!” on Wednesday night.
The delegation spent Wednesday night cheering for more than an hour after Walz finished speaking until the lights were shut off at the United Center. The party kept rolling in the buses, DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said, and in the delegation’s hotel into the wee hours of Thursday morning before the start of the breakfast at 7 a.m.
“The Minnesota pride overflowed into the whole country,” said delegate Lee Cutler of Duluth. “It was the Walz we know, but amplified.”
Minnesotans were “puffing up a little” all through the convention, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said during a caucus earlier in the week, going against the usual Midwestern reputation for humility.
“I’m proud as hell to be a Democrat today, I’m proud as hell to be a Minnesotan today,” Carter said.
Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president during a speech to the convention Thursday evening.
