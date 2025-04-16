The arena formerly known as Xcel? Wild announce naming rights are up for grabs

The Minnesota Wild’s and Frost’s home ice will get a new name next season.
Naming rights for the St. Paul hockey arena and event venue currently known as Xcel Energy Center are up for grabs, the Wild announced Tuesday afternoon, though Xcel will still be a sponsor of the team.
The Wild expect to announce a new “arena naming rights partner” before the 2025-26 NHL season begins, according to a Tuesday release.
“We are extremely thankful for our 25-year naming and team marketing rights partnership with Xcel Energy,” said Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold in a statement.
The Xcel Energy Center has been home to the NHL’s Minnesota Wild for 25 years — since the NHL expansion team replaced the departed North Stars in 2000, and shortly after Xcel Energy was formed from the merger of Northern States Power and two other companies.
Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement that the decadeslong partnership has helped the Wild and Xcel go from unknown names to brands that are easily recognized across Minnesota.
The name change comes at a crucial juncture for the arena.
The Wild’s owners have been pushing a $769 million renovation of the arena complex, which also includes the RiverCentre convention hall and the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The team and St. Paul hope the Legislature will kick in half the cost, though it’s not clear if there is any appetite at the Capitol.