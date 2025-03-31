St. Paul

St. Paul to declare state of emergency to resolve trash ‘crisis’

A zoning dispute put citywide trash collection into doubt starting Tuesday.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 8:51PM
Waste Management worker Daniel Westerhaus collected trash from the alleys of the Snelling Hamline neighborhood of St Paul's yellow zone on the first day of organized trash collection.
Waste Management worker Daniel Westerhaus collects trash from the alleys of St. Paul's Snelling-Hamline neighborhood in 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul will start its new citywide garbage service on Tuesday, but Mayor Melvin Carter has declared a state of emergency to make it happen.

The emergency declaration will let the city’s new garbage contractor be able to use a disputed site to park and dispatch its trucks, and Carter said he wants the City Council to vote to extend his emergency declaration, allowing FCC to keep using the site.

Trash collection in St. Paul had already been in for a big change this week.

This is the first time a sole contractor has been working in the city, as St. Paul has spent the last decade moving away from the system of residents making individual deals with small haulers.

But a zoning vote from the City Council raised big questions about where the new hauler would base its operations. Carter raised the possibility that there would not be trash collection on Tuesday, and called the situation a crisis.

“We will ensure that there’s trash pickup,” Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said on Monday.

FCC Environmental, a Spanish garbage and recycling company, won the city’s garbage business in 2024, and bought a property at 560 Randolph Av., to use as a central dispatch yard. The site now holds a parking lot and a small office, but eventually the company plans to build a fueling station for its trucks there.

Neighbors and the local district council, the Fort Road Federation, have objected. They worried about truck traffic and said they hoped development in the now-industrial area between W. 7th Street and Shepard Road would soon sprout apartments and shops, and become more of a link between the neighborhood and the riverfront.

The City Council granted an appeal from the neighbors that would have stopped FCC using the site to station its trucks as it started citywide trash pickup this week.

State law requires St. Paul to maintain trash collection, City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said in late March, and the city’s contract with FCC specifies that the company will be responsible for most trash pickup starting Tuesday.

The question became how the company would make that happen without use of the Randolph property.

Carter’s emergency declaration will let FCC use the property for the next three days, and he said he wants the City Council to vote to let the company keep using the site indefinitely, as the zoning and permitting process moves forward.

Angie Wiese, the city’s director of Safety and Inspections, said FCC has changed some of the wording in its permit applications in recent weeks to make sure the language better conforms to city zoning for the site, and she said zoning staff recommend the City Council approve the plans.

The council voted 5-0 on March 19 against the proposal.

Council Member Cheniqua Johnson, who was absent the day of the vote, said she would vote to let FCC use the Randolph site.

Ward 1 Council Member Anika Bowie had voted for the residents’ appeal, but during a news conference Monday said she would now vote to let FCC continue working out of the Randolph site.

“It’s not a change of heart,” she said. “It’s more, ‘We have to be practical.‘”

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

