St. Paul to declare state of emergency to resolve trash ‘crisis’

St. Paul will start its new citywide garbage service on Tuesday, but Mayor Melvin Carter has declared a state of emergency to make it happen.
The emergency declaration will let the city’s new garbage contractor be able to use a disputed site to park and dispatch its trucks, and Carter said he wants the City Council to vote to extend his emergency declaration, allowing FCC to keep using the site.
Trash collection in St. Paul had already been in for a big change this week.
This is the first time a sole contractor has been working in the city, as St. Paul has spent the last decade moving away from the system of residents making individual deals with small haulers.
But a zoning vote from the City Council raised big questions about where the new hauler would base its operations. Carter raised the possibility that there would not be trash collection on Tuesday, and called the situation a crisis.
“We will ensure that there’s trash pickup,” Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said on Monday.
FCC Environmental, a Spanish garbage and recycling company, won the city’s garbage business in 2024, and bought a property at 560 Randolph Av., to use as a central dispatch yard. The site now holds a parking lot and a small office, but eventually the company plans to build a fueling station for its trucks there.
Neighbors and the local district council, the Fort Road Federation, have objected. They worried about truck traffic and said they hoped development in the now-industrial area between W. 7th Street and Shepard Road would soon sprout apartments and shops, and become more of a link between the neighborhood and the riverfront.