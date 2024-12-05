Minnesota attorney general sues ex-charter school leader over ‘reckless’ investment

“I am frankly stunned by the recklessness HCPA’s former superintendent displayed when she took millions of dollars meant to educate children and instead wired them into some obscure hedge fund,” Ellison said in a statement announcing the legal action. “This illegal use of HCPA’s resources and subsequent loss of over $4 million is an astonishing disservice to students and their families, teachers and administrators, and Minnesota taxpayers. Today, I am suing to recover these funds, protect the educations of young Minnesotans attending HCPA, and hold Ms. Hang accountable.”