High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, May 28

BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 9, Lakeville South 3
• Lakeville North 7, Rochester John Marshall 2
• Owatonna 9, Rochester Mayo 3
• Rochester Century 7, New Prague 3
Section 2
• Chaska 3, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Eden Prairie 7, Waconia 2
• Prior Lake 6, Chanhassen 2
• Minnetonka at Shakopee
Section 3
• Apple Valley 7, Two Rivers 6
• Eastview 9, Burnsville 8
• Park of Cottage Grove 8, Hastings 6
• Rosemount 9, Eagan 6
Section 4
• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Woodbury 0
• East Ridge 10, St. Paul Central 0
• Tartan 4, Roseville 1
• White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 2
Section 6
• Buffalo 7, Mpls. Washburn 2
• Edina 4, Armstrong 3
• Hopkins 5, St. Louis Park 1
• Wayzata 3, Mpls. Southwest 2
Section 7
• Andover 6, Duluth East 0
• Anoka 7, Centennial 2
• Blaine 10, Coon Rapids 0
• Forest Lake 12, Cambridge-Isanti 2
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Mankato East 11, Worthington 0
• Mankato West 12, Jordan 6
• Marshall 9, New Ulm 5
• St. Peter 3, Albert Lea 1
Section 7
• Grand Rapids 10, North Branch 0
• Hermantown 12, Chisago Lakes 8
• Hibbing 9, Cloquet 3
• Rock Ridge 1, Duluth Denfeld 0
CLASS 2A
Section 6
• Albany 7, Kimball 2
• Pierz 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 7
• Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Foley 0
CLASS 1A
Section 3
• Minneota 7, Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 4
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 9, Dawson-Boyd 2
• Yellow Medicine East 7, Murray Co. Central 5
CLASS 3A
Section 6
At Mystic Lake GC
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Braydon Pulcanio, Carter Callan, M.J. Pulcanio, Colin Hastings, Cade Callan, Zach Nelson), 579.
• Edina 581, Prior Lake 597, Wayzata 609.
• Medalist: Colin Hastings, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 142. Individual state meet qualifiers: Torger Ohe, Edina, 143; Sean Leutner, Prior Lake, 144; Avery Pearson, Armstrong, 145; Landon Miller, St. Louis Park, 146; Chase Larson, Edina, 146.
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • first round
At Francis A. Gross GC
• Blake 284, Mounds Park Academy 299, Breck 302, Hill-Murray 313, Concordia Academy 317, St. Croix Lutheran 323, Holy Angels Academy 327, St. Croix Prep 328, St. Anthony 333, St. Paul Academy 335, South St. Paul 339, DeLaSalle 353, St. Paul Como Park 390, St. Paul Johnson 431. Individual leader: Nolan Witham, Concordia Academy, 67.
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • first round
At Goodrich GC
• Mahtomedi 338, White Bear Lake 345, Stillwater 354, St. Paul Highland Park 406, North St. Paul/Tartan 449, St. Paul Harding 555, St. Paul Johnson 566. Individual leader: Reagan Juhl, Mahtomedi, 76
Section 6
At Mystic Lake GC
• Wayzata (Lauren Chambs, Jenna Britz, Reese Barry, Elena Huot, Remi Newlin, Elise Schumacher), 663.
• Edina 678, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 702, Prior Lake 735.
• Medalist: Alyssa Raghuveer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 146. Individual state meet qualifiers: Raghuveer; Emmy Inderieden, Edina, 157; Kayleigh Bishop, St. Louis Park, 160; Sylvia Seiffert, Armstrong, 166; Stella Bodensteiner, Edina, 168.
SECTION 1
• Farmington 15, Rochester 3
• Lakeville South 10, Owatonna 5
SECTION 2
• Chanhassen 14, Chaska 7
SECTION 5
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 17, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3
• Maple Grove 13, Breck 5
• Rogers 17, Armstrong 9
SECTION 6
• New Prague 14, Northfield 2
SECTION 1
• Farmington 23, Lakeville North 3
• Lakeville South 23, Mankato 5
• New Prague 8, Rochester Century 5
• SW Christian 19, Owatonna 8
SECTION 2
• Chaska 13, Delano/Rockford 12
• Eden Prairie 13, Chanhassen 9
SECTION 4
• Mounds View 17, Irondale 5
• Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 18, Tartan/North St. Paul 0
SECTION 5
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Blake 5
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • championship
• Eagan 8, Rosemount 3
Section 4 • championship
• White Bear Lake 5, Stillwater 3
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • championship
• Simley 6, Holy Angels 3
Section 4 • championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 11, Hill-Murray 1
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, Orono 3
• DeLaSalle 6, Mound Westonka 5
• DeLaSalle 14, Orono 2
CLASS 2A
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 1, Windom 0
• Jackson Co. Central 3, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 2
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 1, Dassel-Cokato 0
CLASS 1A
Section 3
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 10, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 4, Yellow Medicine East 1
• Wabasso 10, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
SECTION 1
• Farmington def. Austin, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
• Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
• Rochester Mayo def. New Prague, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
• Rosemount def. Lakeville South, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
SECTION 2
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
• Eden Prairie def. SW Christian/Holy Family, 25-9, 25-13, 25-12
• Prior Lake def. Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
• Shakopee def. United Christian, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
SECTION 4
• North St. Paul def. Hope Academy, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
• St. Paul Harding def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16
• St. Paul Washington def. Tartan, 3-1
• Woodbury def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
SECTION 7
• Andover def. Centennial, 3-0
• Irondale def. Blaine, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-13
• Mounds View def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 26-24, 25-23
