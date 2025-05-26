At this Minnesota high school, a triathlon class helps kids ‘learn that they can do hard things’

For the students in one popular Dassel-Cokato High School course, the semester‘s final test involves a long, lactic-acid-filled morning of swimming, biking and running — more than 26 miles altogether.
“This is an awesome thing and the best class this school offers,” parent Mallie Johnson said as she stood over her son, Nick, who was stretched out in the grass after crossing the finish line first in Thursday‘s school-organized triathlon.
Nick, too tired to respond, just nodded in agreement while waiting for his brother to cross the finish line.
The physical education course, offered every other year, is open to students of all athletic abilities and involves three months of training with teachers Brooks Helget and Amanda Berg. Though other Minnesota schools may offer clubs for triathlon training, it’s rare for a high school to offer course credit and put on its own race.
“I’d love to know the percentage of teenagers who can say they’ve completed a triathlon,” Berg said, adding that almost all students who’ve taken the course since it was first offered in 2013 have finished the end-of-semester triathlon.
The race starts with a quarter-mile swim in the school pool. Students then change into biking clothes, don a helmet and jump on bikes to cycle 20-plus miles between Dassel and Cokato, past fields and pastures and rows of boat docks for sale. The race ends with a 6-mile run that finishes on the school track where friends and family are waiting with Gatorade, wooden medals and hugs.
Though the triathlon is only for the students, it has become a community event, drawing dozens of volunteers and supporters who line the route between the Meeker and Wright County cities.
Helget said the event wouldn’t be possible without support from the city and community members. Even with the help, it’s a big lift.