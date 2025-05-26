News & Politics

At this Minnesota high school, a triathlon class helps kids 'learn that they can do hard things'

A popular class at Dassel-Cokato High School trains students to swim, bike and run in a school triathlon that has become a community tradition.

By Mara Klecker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025

For the students in one popular Dassel-Cokato High School course, the semester‘s final test involves a long, lactic-acid-filled morning of swimming, biking and running — more than 26 miles altogether.

“This is an awesome thing and the best class this school offers,” parent Mallie Johnson said as she stood over her son, Nick, who was stretched out in the grass after crossing the finish line first in Thursday‘s school-organized triathlon.

Nick, too tired to respond, just nodded in agreement while waiting for his brother to cross the finish line.

The physical education course, offered every other year, is open to students of all athletic abilities and involves three months of training with teachers Brooks Helget and Amanda Berg. Though other Minnesota schools may offer clubs for triathlon training, it’s rare for a high school to offer course credit and put on its own race.

“I’d love to know the percentage of teenagers who can say they’ve completed a triathlon,” Berg said, adding that almost all students who’ve taken the course since it was first offered in 2013 have finished the end-of-semester triathlon.

The race starts with a quarter-mile swim in the school pool. Students then change into biking clothes, don a helmet and jump on bikes to cycle 20-plus miles between Dassel and Cokato, past fields and pastures and rows of boat docks for sale. The race ends with a 6-mile run that finishes on the school track where friends and family are waiting with Gatorade, wooden medals and hugs.

Though the triathlon is only for the students, it has become a community event, drawing dozens of volunteers and supporters who line the route between the Meeker and Wright County cities.

Helget said the event wouldn’t be possible without support from the city and community members. Even with the help, it’s a big lift.

“Holy macaroni and cheese, it’s controlled chaos,” Helget said. “You almost have to be a little nutty to do a triathlon, let alone teach one and do the logistics for one for teenagers.”

Education in goal-setting

The idea for the class originated about 15 years ago when a family moved to the area from Brainerd, where a similar high school course was offered. After some discussion, Helget — a marathoner and triathlete himself — figured he could school give it a try.

In the first year, the elective class drew just a handful of kids. But it’s grown more popular since, as students sign up with their friends or aim to beat their siblings’ previous times. This spring, more than 30 students participated.

“Part of education is teaching self-actualization and teaching kids about being challenged,” Helget said. “There’s no question that this is an opportunity for the kids to be challenged and to learn that they can do hard things.”

The students agree, saying the lessons they’ll take from the class go beyond cardio training and setting a race pace. The months of workouts have been peppered with lessons about goal-setting, fortitude and the importance of finding exercise routines they can stick with.

“It’s exhausting but more than anything, it takes a lot of mental focus,” said senior Evelyn Bonnifield, who enrolled in the class after her brother completed it years before. “The training teaches you that you can’t just totally stop. You have to keep going.”

Berg said that’s the most rewarding lesson to teach the high schoolers.

“I think the teenage brain initially thinks, ‘I could never do that,’” Berg said. “The best part is watching that story evolve and the emotion that comes when they realize that they can.”

Race builds community

Martha Scott, mother of senior Elijah Scott, was teary-eyed watching him jump out of the pool and head toward his bike on race day.

“I’m just so proud of him,” she said. “He’s so dedicated, it’s inspiring.”

Scott said that inspiration has led her to start a 5K-training plan that Elijah built for her.

Senior Branden Aho said he doesn’t know if he’ll ever do another triathlon, but the highlight of this one was the community support.

Trucks honked and drivers waved as they drove by students cycling on the trail along Hwy. 12. Groups of students and volunteers played music, held up signs and yelled out encouragement at various stages along the route.

Other teens and even one mom cycled or ran alongside the participants as supportive “battle buddies” for the running portion. Even the elementary students lined up outside their school to cheer on the triathletes as they passed the playground.

“That was really, really cool and definitely helped,” Aho said as he paced around and stretched, trying to catch his breath after finishing.

Carter Paech, a junior, said his post-race feelings were a mix of joy, pride, exhaustion and gratitude. He had open heart surgery in December and was happy he could finish the challenging race — with a clean bill of health — all while surrounded by peers and community members.

“I don’t think I could have finished without so many people cheering us on,” Paech said. “This was all about pushing yourself.”

