High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Aaron Beduhn of Wayzata aims for ultimate goal in fifth season of varsity tennis

Aaron Beduhn’s older brother, Collin, finished second at state in 2022. Little brother would like to climb one rung higher.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 1:00PM
The Prep Athletes of the Week are, at center, Aaron Beduhn of Wayzata; left column from top, Angela Proper of St. Agnes, Colin Nathan of Eastview and Ayisat Adebayo of Simley; right column from top, Riley Asmus of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Clara Gilbert of Minnetonka and Nick Terhaar of Proctor. (Provided photos)

Aaron Beduhn

Wayzata • tennis

The Beduhn name has become synonymous with the Trojans tennis program.

A senior, Aaron Beduhn is wrapping up an outstanding five-year varsity career at Wayzata. He is 24-2 this season and is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by the coaches association.

His older brother, Collin, was the state tournament runner-up in singles in 2022. His younger brother, Nolan, is a sophomore playing for the Trojans.

“All of us grew up playing tennis at a young age,” Beduhn said.

“Collin taught me to be disciplined. He told me in order to be the best player I could be that I needed to play or practice every day, no matter how much pain I was in or just didn’t want to.”

It has paid off. Aaron was the state tournament runner-up last season, the level reached by Collin.

“When I was younger, I would just push through and hit every ball back,” Beduhn said. “Now I’m aggressive. I like to attack, not play too long of points.”

The Section 5 singles champion, Beduhn is a big reason Wayzata is the two-time defending team state champion.

“Aaron is a class act that continues to work hard each and every day to improve,” Wayzata coach Jeff Prondzinski said. “Aaron has the tools as a player and leader that make his teammates better. It has been an absolute pleasure to coach the past five years.”

He would like to conclude those years with the one thing that has eluded him and his older brother: the state tournament singles championship.

“I grew up watching the state tournament,” Beduhn said. “It would mean a lot to me to win the state championship in my final match.”

Angela Proper

St. Agnes • softball

Proper, a junior, threw three consecutive shutouts in Class 2A, Section 4 tournament play, including back-to-back no-hitters in the first two rounds. She followed with a four-hitter in a 4-0 victory over top-seeded Visitation that put the Aggies in the finals. She struck out 33 in the three games while raising her record to 20-2. She chipped in with four hits and three RBI. “Most people recognize Angela as one of the top pitchers in the state, but she is also a great hitter and fielder,” Aggies coach Dan Berthiaume said. “Her compete level is through the roof.”

Colin Nathan

Eastview • volleyball

After playing middle during the club season, Nathan has quickly adapted to playing all six rotations for the Lightning (24-3), ranked third by the coaches association. “Colin is a primary part of our offense both front and back row,” Eastview coach Ryan Dehnel said. “He is a determined, competitive leader, regardless of who we are playing.” The junior captain has 214 kills and 121 digs this season. “He is developing into a solid, encouraging team leader in the practice gym and always sets the tone for hard work in the weight room,” Dehnel said. “Colin has very high expectations for himself and is constantly trying to grow.”

Ayisat Adebayo

Simley • track

The Spartans senior broke her own school records and set Metro East Conference meet records in the long jump (18 feet, 2¾ inches) and triple jump (39-10). Her distance in the triple jump is the best in the state by nearly a foot. “Ayisat has been a huge asset to our track and field team the past four years,” Simley coach Gretchen Schwanz said. “She is a great jumper as well as a sprinter.” Adebayo was the Class 2A state meet runner-up in the triple jump and was 10th in the long jump last season.

Riley Asmus

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta • baseball

The junior shortstop/pitcher, who was the first eighth-grader to start in program history, is the Tigers’ all-time career leader in RBI and runs scored. He hit .529 with five home runs, 40 RBI and 37 runs scored while leading the Tigers (20-0) to the first undefeated regular season in team history. “Riley is a fantastic young man, an excellent student, great friend and teammate, and one amazing baseball player,” Tigers coach Kirby Sayles said. “Riley has had an extremely impressive offensive season.” Committed to Creighton, Asmus is also 6-0 on the mound with one save.

Clara Gilbert

Minnetonka • lacrosse

Gilbert has been instrumental in helping the Skippers (9-4) earn the No. 9 ranking in the state from the coaches association. The senior captain has 73 points, on 43 goals and 30 assists. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Gilbert has 178 goals and 93 assists for 271 points in her career. She is headed to Division I Niagara.

Nick Terhaar

Proctor • baseball

Leg cramps didn’t prevent Terhaar from limiting Grand Rapids to three hits with 14 strikeouts in a 3-1 Rails victory. He followed it up with a one-hitter in a 3-0 shutout of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, striking out a career-high 18. “All week, Nick could do whatever he wanted whenever he wanted on the mound,” Proctor coach Adam Shykes said. “It was truly the most dominant I have seen Nick.” The senior righthander also belted two home runs with six RBI in a 9-5 triumph over Hermantown. He is headed to Iowa.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

