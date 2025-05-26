After playing middle during the club season, Nathan has quickly adapted to playing all six rotations for the Lightning (24-3), ranked third by the coaches association. “Colin is a primary part of our offense both front and back row,” Eastview coach Ryan Dehnel said. “He is a determined, competitive leader, regardless of who we are playing.” The junior captain has 214 kills and 121 digs this season. “He is developing into a solid, encouraging team leader in the practice gym and always sets the tone for hard work in the weight room,” Dehnel said. “Colin has very high expectations for himself and is constantly trying to grow.”