Aaron Beduhn
Wayzata • tennis
The Beduhn name has become synonymous with the Trojans tennis program.
A senior, Aaron Beduhn is wrapping up an outstanding five-year varsity career at Wayzata. He is 24-2 this season and is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by the coaches association.
His older brother, Collin, was the state tournament runner-up in singles in 2022. His younger brother, Nolan, is a sophomore playing for the Trojans.
“All of us grew up playing tennis at a young age,” Beduhn said.
“Collin taught me to be disciplined. He told me in order to be the best player I could be that I needed to play or practice every day, no matter how much pain I was in or just didn’t want to.”
It has paid off. Aaron was the state tournament runner-up last season, the level reached by Collin.
“When I was younger, I would just push through and hit every ball back,” Beduhn said. “Now I’m aggressive. I like to attack, not play too long of points.”