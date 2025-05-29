Recipes

5 rhubarb recipes from the Star Tribune archives

Celebrate both the sweet and savory side of this seasonal Minnesota staple.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 11:00AM
Finely crushed graham crackers add a hint of molasses, honey and cinnamon notes to muffins. (Food styling by Lisa Golden Schroeder, Photo by Dennis Becker/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While some people mark Minnesota’s seasons by the weather or amount of daylight, we like to define them by their culinary highlights. Tomatoes and corn on the cob in summer, apples in the fall, winter is for cookies, and spring is one of the best seasons of all — rhubarb season.

Many recipes embrace the sweet side of the vegetable, as rhubarb crisps become potluck favorites and muffins accompany that morning cup of coffee. Others play with its savory side, infusing pepper and onion flavors into a robust rhubarb sauce that was meant to pair with grilled pork or grace a charcuterie board.

Wherever you fall on the flavor spectrum, one of these five recipes from the Minnesota Star Tribune archives will fit the bill.

Rhubarb Graham Muffins

Makes 12.

Note: From “Rhubarb Renaissance” by Kim Ode (Minnesota Historical Society Press, 2012).

  • 1 ¼ c. finely crushed graham crackers (1 sleeve of crackers)
    • 1 c. flour
      • ½ c. brown sugar
        • 1 tsp. baking powder
          • ½ tsp. baking soda
            • Pinch of salt
              • 1 egg, beaten
                • ½ c. buttermilk
                  • ⅓ c. canola oil
                    • ¾ c. rhubarb, chopped into ¼-in. pieces
                      • ⅓ c. shredded sweetened coconut, optional
                        • Decorative sugar, for sprinkling

                          Directions

                          Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or line with paper baking cups.

                          Whisk together cracker crumbs, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, stir together the egg, buttermilk and oil. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fold in rhubarb and coconut, if using.

                          Fill muffin cups two-thirds full. Sprinkle with decorative sugar. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until golden. Remove muffin pan from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool. Carefully remove muffins from pan and serve.

                          Honey-Orange Rhubarb Compote served over meringues. Recipe by Beth Dooley, photo by Mette Nielsen, Special to the Star Tribune
                          Serve Honey-Orange Rhubarb Compote over meringues, pound cake or ice cream. (Mette Nielsen/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

                          Honey-Orange Rhubarb Compote

                          Makes about 2 cups.

                          Note: This easy compote makes a wonder filling for crisp, light meringues, like those from local maker Bistro Meringues (bistromeringues.com). Find them at Twin Cities grocery stores and co-ops. But don’t stop there — spoon this over ice cream, pound cake, angel food cake or shortcakes and top with whipped cream. It will keep at least a week in the refrigerator and may be frozen for up to a year. From Beth Dooley.

                          • 1 lb. rhubarb, cubed (about 3 to 4 c.)

                          • ½ c. honey

                          • 1 tbsp. grated orange rind

                          • 2 tbsp. fresh orange juice

                          Directions

                          In a medium saucepan, stir together the rhubarb, honey, orange rind and orange juice. Let mixture sit about 5 minutes to draw out the rhubarb’s juices. Set pan over low heat. When the rhubarb begins to soften, but before it falls apart, about 5 minutes, use a slotted spoon to transfer rhubarb to a bowl.

                          Increase the heat and bring the remaining liquid to a simmer and cook until it becomes syrupy, another 5 minutes. (This thickens the sauce and intensifies the flavor.) Pour the thickened sauce over the rhubarb and allow it to cool before transferring it to a covered container to store in the refrigerator. It will keep for about a week or may be frozen.

                          Mom’s Rhubarb Cake

                          Makes 1 (9- by 13-inch) cake.

                          This recipe is from a 1994 story from longtime food writer “Uncle Al” Sicherman, who for Mother’s Day asked readers to submit recipes from their moms. This Rhubarb Cake came courtesy of Jackie Barclay of Hines, Minn., the daughter of Lucille Fitch. A colleague swears by the recipe, and assures you will, too.

                          • 3 c. finely diced rhubarb
                            • 1 c. shortening
                              • 1 c. brown sugar
                                • 2 eggs
                                  • 2 c. buttermilk
                                    • 2 tsp. baking soda
                                      • 4 c. flour
                                        • 2 tsp. vanilla
                                          • 1 c. granulated sugar
                                            • 2 tsp. cinnamon

                                              Directions

                                              Grease a 9- by 13-inch pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour a cup of boiling water over rhubarb and set aside to drain.

                                              Cream together shortening, brown sugar and eggs. Add buttermilk. Combine soda and flour and add to mixture, stirring to mix well. Fold in drained rhubarb and vanilla. Pour into prepared pan.

                                              Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over cake.

                                              Bake until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

                                              A conserve embraces rhubarb's savory side. Use it to top meats or paired with goat cheese on a bruschetta.
                                              A conserve embraces rhubarb's savory side. Use it to top meats or paired with goat cheese on a bruschetta. Recipe and photo by Beth Dooley, Special to the Star Tribune (Beth Dooley/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                              Tart and Spicy Rhubarb Conserve

                                              Makes about 1 ½ cups.

                                              So simple, so easy, so tart and spicy, this is delicious on top of grilled chicken or pork and alongside curry. It will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for about a week. The only trick is to cook the rhubarb just until tender (it shouldn’t be falling apart). We used it to top bruschetta smeared with soft chèvre and garnished with chopped cilantro, but cream cheese or mascarpone will work nicely, too. From Beth Dooley.

                                              • 3 to 3 ½ c. chopped rhubarb

                                              • 10 grinds black pepper

                                              • 2 tbsp. diced shallots

                                              • ⅓ c. rice wine vinegar

                                              • ¼ c. honey, or to taste

                                              • 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

                                              • Pinch of red pepper flakes, to taste

                                              • 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice, to taste

                                              Directions

                                              Put the rhubarb, pepper, shallots, vinegar, honey, ginger and a pinch of red pepper flakes into a medium skillet and set over medium-low heat. Stir together and cook until the rhubarb releases its juices and becomes tender, about 2 minutes. Continue cooking until the juice begins to thicken, another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice, to taste.

                                              Vanilla-Rhubarb Jam with Earl Grey

                                              Makes 4 (1 pint) jars.

                                              Note: This recipe from 2014 combines two comforting flavors: rhubarb and tea. The original recipe was in “Food in Jars” by Marisa McClellan and calls for traditional water-bath preserving. Don’t let that deter you. We fully embrace freezer jam; just leave additional space at the top of the jar to allow for the jam to expand as it freezes.

                                              • 8 c. chopped rhubarb (about 3 lb.)

                                              • 4 c. sugar

                                              • 1 c. double-strength brewed Earl Grey tea

                                              • 1 vanilla bean, split and scraped

                                              • Juice of 1 lemon

                                              • Pinch salt

                                              • 1 (3-oz.) packet liquid pectin

                                              Directions

                                              Prepare a boiling water bath and 4 regular-mouth pint jars. Place the lids in a small saucepan, cover them with water and simmer over very low heat.

                                              In a large, nonreactive pot, combine the rhubarb, sugar and tea, and bring to a boil. Add the vanilla bean and seeds, lemon juice and salt to the pot, and let the mixture bubble gently over medium-high heat for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring regularly, until the rhubarb has broken down.

                                              Add the packet of liquid pectin and increase the heat to high, and bring the jam to a rolling boil. Let the jam boil vigorously for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the bottom from burning.

                                              Remove the pot from the heat and ladle the jam into the prepared jars. Wipe the rims, apply the lids and rings, and process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, ladle jam into prepared jars leaving ample room at the top. Seal with lids and allow to cool completely before storing in the freezer for up to 1 year.)

