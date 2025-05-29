5 rhubarb recipes from the Star Tribune archives

So simple, so easy, so tart and spicy, this is delicious on top of grilled chicken or pork and alongside curry. It will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for about a week. The only trick is to cook the rhubarb just until tender (it shouldn’t be falling apart). We used it to top bruschetta smeared with soft chèvre and garnished with chopped cilantro, but cream cheese or mascarpone will work nicely, too. From Beth Dooley.