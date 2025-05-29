5 rhubarb recipes from the Star Tribune archives

While some people mark Minnesota’s seasons by the weather or amount of daylight, we like to define them by their culinary highlights. Tomatoes and corn on the cob in summer, apples in the fall, winter is for cookies, and spring is one of the best seasons of all — rhubarb season.
Many recipes embrace the sweet side of the vegetable, as rhubarb crisps become potluck favorites and muffins accompany that morning cup of coffee. Others play with its savory side, infusing pepper and onion flavors into a robust rhubarb sauce that was meant to pair with grilled pork or grace a charcuterie board.
Wherever you fall on the flavor spectrum, one of these five recipes from the Minnesota Star Tribune archives will fit the bill.
Rhubarb Graham Muffins
Makes 12.
Note: From “Rhubarb Renaissance” by Kim Ode (Minnesota Historical Society Press, 2012).
- 1 ¼ c. finely crushed graham crackers (1 sleeve of crackers)
- 1 c. flour
- ½ c. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- Pinch of salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- ½ c. buttermilk
- ⅓ c. canola oil
- ¾ c. rhubarb, chopped into ¼-in. pieces
- ⅓ c. shredded sweetened coconut, optional
- Decorative sugar, for sprinkling
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or line with paper baking cups.
Whisk together cracker crumbs, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, stir together the egg, buttermilk and oil. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fold in rhubarb and coconut, if using.