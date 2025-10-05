Politics splits some Minnesota school board races this fall

A smattering of suburban school board candidates’ websites this year include reminders that, at least officially, their races are nonpartisan.
But candidates running in the few crowded suburban contests say national political divides and culture war debates that have heated up since the start of the pandemic are still coloring their races.
In Anoka-Hennepin, where the school board has a partisan 3-3 split, and in South Washington County, broad culture clash narratives are driving partisan scrutiny and ideological splits, namely over concepts of equity, spending and proper board governance.
And in Hopkins, where all candidates are left-leaning, the fight is over shades of progressivism.
“The original purpose was to make the school board a nonpartisan election without political parties fighting it out,” said Chad Borseth, one of nine candidates for four open seats on the South Washington County School Board. “But that spirit has kind of disappeared.”
School board races attracted more public attention in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic when debates over distance learning and masking mandates dominated board meetings. In the years since, even once-routine school policy discussions have reflected national culture clashes in a hyper-politicized environment.
This year’s races have drawn an average number of candidates and can’t be characterized by any singular political issue, said Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association. But hot-button issues can generate attention for some districts, particularly in a hyper-polarized environment.
‘Us vs. them mindset’
Keeping divisive politics out of school board races was a primary reason that some districts opted to hold elections in odd-numbered years.