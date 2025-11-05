Brooks: Gracious in defeat, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter lost an election but won Minnesota’s respect

A victory speech tells you something about a politician’s character. A concession speech tells you everything,
On election night 2025, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III gave a masterclass on how to lose and still win.
“At some point, it becomes time to pass the baton,” Carter told his teary supporters as he conceded the mayoral election to state Rep. Kaohly Her.
He was a two-term mayor who’d given his opponent her first job in politics. The voters he served in the city he loved had voted him out, and it must have hurt.
“I am going to ask all of you, in just the same way that you’ve helped me out, in just the way you’ve supported me,” Carter told the crowd that had waited with him on election night, “to do that exact same thing for Representative Her as she takes this baton and charges forward on behalf of us.”
The past decade of American politics has conditioned us to politicians who lose their minds when they lose an election.
When America voted President Donald Trump out of office in 2020, he declared the election rigged, summoned a mob on Jan. 6, 2021 and instructed them to march on the Capitol, where lawmakers were about to certify the results of the election he lost.
“We fight like hell,” he told his supporters. “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”