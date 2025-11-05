News & Politics

'This has never been about me': Melvin Carter concedes St. Paul mayor race

Carter reflected on the challenges he faced during his time in office, from the murder of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic to the recent city cyber attack.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025
Mayor Melvin Carter with his wife Sakeena Futrell-Carter by his side thanked his supporters and conceded at The Black Hart which is hosting Mayor Melvin Carter’s watch party in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a room filled with teary supporters, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter stood arm-in-arm with his wife and conceded the mayoral election to Kaohly Her after midnight on Wednesday.

Carter, who led St. Paul for two terms and was vying for an additional three years, said the election was never about him and always about the city.

“This has never been about me and this has never been about my team,” Carter said at the Black Hart bar. “This has to be about the city, and that means we have to set Her up for success.”

Carter congratulated Her on her historic election and thanked his wife and his team for the past eight years in office.

Carter faced the toughest challenge of his career from Her, a state legislator and a former aide in his office who raised questions about whether Carter was still engaged in running the city. His stunning loss halts the rapid rise of Carter, who was re-elected with a wide margin four years ago and was widely seen as a top prospect on the DFL’s bench for higher office.

The fifth-generation St. Paulite grew up in the Rondo neighborhood, the son of a St. Paul police officer, Melvin Jr., and a mother, Toni, who has gone on to serve as a Ramsey County commissioner and a member of the Met Council.

He was elected to the St. Paul City Council in 2007 to represent Ward 1. After handily winning re-election to the council in 2011, Carter resigned in 2013 to take a job with then-Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration. When former Mayor Chris Coleman announced he would not seek re-election in 2017, Carter jumped into the race with Coleman’s full backing.

That first term saw Carter champion bold progressive policies, including a pilot for a universal basic income program and college savings accounts for newborns. Carter easily won a second term in 2021, in an election that also saw St. Paul voters approve an ordinance limiting most residential rent increases to 3% a year.

Carter said he faced huge challenges during his time in office, from the murder of George Floyd, the COVID-19 pandemic, a cyber attack and more.

“We’ve seen each other through some of the most challenging crises that this city, this state, this country, this world, have ever been through,” he said.

“At some point it becomes time to pass the baton, and the question is: Are you passing that baton on stronger and in a better position than you when you received it? And the answer is yes,” he added.

Carter announced in January that he would seek re-election but did minimal campaigning, even after Her entered the race in August.

He stayed behind to hug and console two dozen supporters who waited for his speech at Black Hart.

“We have to do what we’ve done since before the beginning, and that’s trust this city. I ran for mayor because I trust this city. I ran for re-election because I trust this city,” Carter closed his speech. “We’ve taken big, enormous risks because we trust this city, and the next step is the same as the last step, and that is to trust this city.”

Josie Albertson-Grove of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

