Brown: Zohran Mamdani’s upset win in New York mayor election holds lessons for Minnesota politics

Zohran Mamdani’s upset victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New York City mayor holds big implications for Minnesota politics, though perhaps not the ones that many partisans might predict.
Sure, Mamdani is a democratic socialist, making his campaign a lightning rod for the right and a rallying call for the far left.
And yes, Mamdani, 33, is much younger than his defeated primary opponent, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 67, or his opponents in the Nov. 4 general election, so there is a generational aspect as well.
But watching this campaign from a rural township in northern Minnesota reminded me of what really makes a difference in people’s perception of politicians. I don’t agree with my township supervisors about everything, but when my road washed out a couple years ago they were there before I even had to call. Mamdani successfully made a campaign for the top post in the nation’s largest city into a one-on-one conversation with agitated, working-class swing voters.
If that doesn’t sound familiar, you may have been in a coma since 2016.
By now, we should understand that politics creates policy, but policy is only one small part of what shapes politics. Most people don’t spend time parsing the “true meaning” of the words “liberal,” “moderate,” “conservative” or even “socialist” in their heads. Our response to politics is much more visceral than that. Most people would just boil those words down to “good” or “bad” based on general attitudes toward current political trends.