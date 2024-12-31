Candidates file for special elections to determine control of Minnesota Senate, House

Clark has lived in the district for nearly 25 years, works in Medtronic’s ethics department and coaches track and cross country at Yinghuah Academy, a Mandarin Chinese immersion school in Minneapolis. The 47-year-old said he’s been involved “behind the scenes” in local politics, having chaired the Senate District 60 DFL for two years. Clark said he wants the state to move toward universal health care and boost funding for public schools, particularly Minneapolis Public Schools, which is facing a massive budget deficit.