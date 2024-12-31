Today’s the day — if you want to run in special legislative elections next month.
Candidates file for special elections to determine control of Minnesota Senate, House
Special elections will be held Jan. 28 to fill vacant seats in the closely divided Minnesota House and Senate.
A one-day filing period for two special elections that will decide control of the Minnesota Legislature takes place Tuesday, with several candidates filing to run for vacant seats in the state House and Senate.
Democrats Doron Clark and Peter Wagenius filed to run for the Minneapolis state Senate seat that became vacant last week after former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic died from ovarian cancer. Clark and Wagenius are poised to face off in a special primary election for the Senate seat on Jan. 14.
Clark has lived in the district for nearly 25 years, works in Medtronic’s ethics department and coaches track and cross country at Yinghuah Academy, a Mandarin Chinese immersion school in Minneapolis. The 47-year-old said he’s been involved “behind the scenes” in local politics, having chaired the Senate District 60 DFL for two years. Clark said he wants the state to move toward universal health care and boost funding for public schools, particularly Minneapolis Public Schools, which is facing a massive budget deficit.
Wagenius, the son of longtime former state Rep. Jean Wagenius, is the legislative and political director for Sierra Club Minnesota, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group. Wagenius couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The Minnesota Senate will be evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans until a special election for the safely blue seat is held on Jan. 28. No Republicans had filed for the Minneapolis Senate seat as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Another special election will be held the same day, Jan. 28, to fill a Roseville-area House seat. Democrat Curtis Johnson won election to the seat in November, but a judge found him ineligible to serve because he failed to meet the state’s residency requirement.
Johnson’s Republican opponent, Paul Wikstrom, challenged his decisive victory. Wikstrom alleged Johnson didn’t live in the Rice Street apartment he had rented in early 2024 to establish residency in the Roseville-area House district, and the judge agreed.
Wikstrom filed paperwork Tuesday to run again in the special election, as did Democrats John Doan and Mark Pitman.
Doan, 49, is a Shoreview City Council member who served on the city’s Planning Commission as well as nearly three years on the Metropolitan Council. Born in Vietnam, Doan has an undergraduate degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University.
He currently works as an independent transportation consultant after stints with Hennepin County and Trellis, an Arden Hills-based nonprofit that provides services to help people as they age.
Doan, a retired member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, said he’s running because he “believes at this time in our country we need to bring people together.” He’s interested in bolstering policies dealing with climate change and the environment, the economy, transportation and education.
The controversy regarding Johnson’s residency “is a black eye for the district. But we need to heal and move forward.”
No further information was available about Pitman, who could not be reached for comment. Wikstrom also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Minnesota House was expected to be tied 67-67 after the November election. But with Johnson ruled ineligible, Republicans will now hold a one-seat majority in the chamber when the legislative session starts on Jan. 14, until the special election is held to fill the likely blue 40B seat. Johnson defeated Wikstrom by about 30 percentage points in the November election.
Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file the paperwork necessary to run in the two special elections, according to writs issued over the past week by Gov. Tim Walz.
Walz announced the special election for Dziedzic’s Senate seat on Monday. Some Republicans criticized the governor for giving prospective Senate candidates only a day’s notice before the Tuesday filing period, saying they should have been given more time to consider running.
In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for Walz said the fast turnaround was necessary to ensure Minnesotans in the two legislative districts don’t go without representation for long.
“It is a short timeline, but it’s an unusual set of unusual circumstances,” spokesperson Claire Lancaster said. “The legislative session is about to begin.”
This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.
