Kohl’s ousts CEO Buchanan after investigation into some vendor transactions

The firing comes at a time when Kohl’s, which operates 1,600 stores across the country, is wrestling with sluggish sales. Its middle income shoppers have pulled back on discretionary spending in the face of still-high prices for necessities. Like other department stores, it’s also faced stiff competition from Walmart and Amazon, which have been improving their fashion offerings at affordable prices. And like other retailers, it is facing uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s expansive tariffs.