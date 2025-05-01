8,200 acres across 9 counties now public land project safeguarding Mississippi headwaters region

Nearly 8,200 acres of timberland privately owned for decades by the Potlatch lumber company is being conveyed to nine counties scattered across northern Minnesota for public recreation.
It’s part of 72,000 acres purchased by the Conservation Fund from PotlatchDeltic Corp. for $48 million in 2020, making up the Minnesota Heritage Forest. Over the years, the fund has worked with tribal and local governments to own and maintain the forests.
“We saw a really once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect that land,” said Emilee Nelson, associate state director of the Conservation Fund.
This latest installment means 80% of Potlatch land will have found new ownership by the end of this year, Nelson said.
In partnership with Northern Waters Land Trust, the 8,200 acres will change hands through a multistage, $10.2 million transaction to Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Koochiching, St. Louis and Wadena counties.
Annie Knight, executive director of Northern Waters, said this is “a milestone moment for conservation in Minnesota to protect this many acres at one time.”
“It ensures that these forested lands stay forested and in turn provide healthy waters downstream,” Knight said.
“When we protect the forested land, we’re allowing nature to do its job. Nature has the best filtration system possible, and that’s when forests act as a sponge, a filter runoff before it reaches our waterways. And our goal is to protect that sponge, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”