Stakes are high for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Election Day

It’s a scenario few could have envisioned earlier this year, when President Joe Biden was seeking re-election with Harris as his running mate. Walz was mostly unknown outside Minnesota at the time, but his star began to rise as he led the Democratic Governors Association and campaigned as a surrogate for the Biden administration. Walz wasted little time after Biden exited the race, hitting the cable news circuit in an apparent audition to be Harris’ running mate. He won over Harris and national Democrats with his “Minnesota nice” way of attacking Republicans as “weird people.”