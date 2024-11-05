Battle to control the Minnesota House is on the ballot

House District 54A in Shakopee is held by DFL Rep. Brad Tabke, the former Shakopee mayor, running against Aaron Paul, who is a Bloomington police officer. Tabke’s most recent election included a challenger from the Legal Marijuana Now party who received more than 4% of the vote, a margin more than large enough to swing the election. Tabke was one of a small bipartisan group of legislators leading a push to legalize sports betting in Minnesota, so his political fate could have dimensions much larger than his suburban district.