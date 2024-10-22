Winona-area House seat — one of the last DFL rural holdouts — could be key to legislative control

DFL Rep. Gene Pelowski announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election after 19 terms. But his seat isn’t a lock for Democrats — the Winona area has moved more conservative in recent years. Now the contest is drawing outsized attention as the the two parties duke it out for control of the Legislature, making the race between DFLer Sarah Kruger and Republican Aaron Repinski one of the key races around the state that could determine the direction Minnesota moves over the next few years.