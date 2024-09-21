Republicans hoping to win in Minnesota focus on state Legislature

Johnson, a Republican running for the Legislature in a hotly contested open seat in the east metro against DFLer Lucia Wroblewski, is largely working on his own around Lake Elmo and Afton. He’s relying on a list of voters supplied by the state Republican Party with no army of volunteers, just one other person, and putting a lot of miles on his slip-on Skechers shoes. He says he tries to engage with everyone, without regard for party affiliation.