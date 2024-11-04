Gov. Tim Walz will make his final pitch for a Kamala Harris presidency to voters in the critical “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which Harris almost certainly needs to win to be elected to the White House.
Gov. Tim Walz heads to ‘blue wall’ states in final vice presidential campaign swing
Walz will campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday before heading to Pennsylvania.
Walz’s last vice presidential campaign swing of the election will be a whirlwind. He’ll travel to Wisconsin for campaign events in La Crosse, Stevens Point and Milwaukee on Monday before heading to Michigan for a late-evening rally in Detroit with musical guest Jon Bon Jovi.
The DFL governor will make his final stop in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday morning before departing to Washington, D.C., for the campaign’s election night party at Howard University, Harris’ alma mater.
The presidential election is headed toward a nail-biting end with polls showing Harris and former President Donald Trump deadlocked in most battleground states. Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are once again expected to play a decisive role. Trump won the three states in 2016 before they flipped to Joe Biden in 2020.
Wisconsin and Michigan are familiar territory for the Minnesota governor. Democrats have hoped Walz’s folksy demeanor and background as a former soldier, teacher and football coach would boost Harris’ appeal in Midwest swing states.
Both presidential campaigns have spent considerable time in Wisconsin, including in communities near the Minnesota border. In October, Walz told supporters in Eau Claire that “it’s very realistic to believe that this race will be won going through Wisconsin.”
Walz would be in historic company if he and Harris win Tuesday. The governor would join Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale as the only Minnesotans to ascend to the vice presidency.
